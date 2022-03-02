Andhra Pradesh: Two drowned to death and one rescued at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

A tragic incident took place in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival where three students drowned while swimming in the sea at RK Beach. Among the three, two people were killed and one survived. The deceased have been identified as K. Rohit (16) of East Point Colony and J. Simhadri (15) of Padda Jalaripeta.

Meanwhile, a student named Rohit was confirmed to have died due to seizures. Another student named Pawan (15) went for a swim at the same beach and was swept away by the waves. The local swimmers took the initiative and rescued him and brought him ashore.

The bodies of Rohit and Simhadri were shifted to KGH for postmortem. Pawan, who survived, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. MVP CI Ramanaiah has registered a case and is investigating the incident.