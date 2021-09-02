Andhra Pradesh: Two nine-year-old girls drowned to death in a pond in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, two girls, Pentamani Vanaja (9) and Vanumu Yamuna (9), drowned in a pond in Yatapeta village in the Laveru mandal area on Wednesday. According to SI Rajesh, in charge of Laveru station, Pentamani Vanaja (9), Vanumu Yamuna (9), Pentamani Yashashree, and Sirisha are studying in the primary school in the village. After leaving the school on Wednesday afternoon, the four went to a nearby pond in the village to collect the puja items in the pond. After collecting the puja paraphernalia, they went for a bath. While Vanaja and Sirisha were bathing on the shore Yamuna and Yashashree went inside a bit. However, they could not swim and drowned.



Yashshree's sister Vanaja noticed this and immediately went inside the pond and brought the girl to the shore. She tried to save the Yamuna and went inside the water along with her. The children on the shore went running and told the family members the matter as they had not come out for a while. They came to the pond and searched with the locals and found two girls.



They were immediately taken to Srikakulam RIMS in 108. However, doctors examined and confirmed that both were dead. As soon as they came to know about the matter, SI Rajesh and HC Rama Rao, in charge of Laveru station, went to Yatapeta village and inspected the pond. The villagers asked the family members how the accident happened. Meanwhile, the parents and family members mourned the loss of Vanaja and Yamuna.