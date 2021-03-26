Andhra Pradesh: Two woman and two organisers held for running prostitution in Amalapuram
The Amalapuram Urban Circle Inspector RSK Bajilal arrested four persons on Thursday morning after receiving information that prostitution was taking place in a house in Amalapuram Housing Board Colony. CI Bajilal said two traders and two women were arrested in the case.
A woman from Mummidivara, who gives counseling over HIV tests ato sex workers, recently got acquainted with a man who runs a fast food center in Amalapuram and together they rented a house in the housing board colony and brought some women from other areas to run a brothel.
Following the tip-off, CI Bajilal and Sub Inspector, Suresh Babu raided the house and arrested a girl, two persons and two organisers. One from Amalapuram rural mandal while the other from Mogallamuru in Allavaram mandal and two auto drivers were found red-handed, the CI said.
The arrested girl will be sent to a women's care center. The CI said that Prasad and Paul were arrested along with Ravi, a woman who runs a brothel.