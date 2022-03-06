Andhra Pradesh: Two women dead due to rabies caused by cat bite in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, two women have died of rabies after being bitten by a cat in Vemulamada in the Movva mandal of Krishna district. Going into the details, retirement RTC conductor Sally Bhagya Rao's wife Kamala (64) from Vemulamada SC colony, and Nagmani (43), wife of RMP doctor Boddu Baburao from the same colony, were bitten by a cat two months ago. At the time, both women had undergone TT injection and were on medication. They are doing their job as usual after relief.



Meanwhile, four days ago, Kamala and Nagmani went to a corporate hospital for treatment due to a change in their health. However, it has not improved. Kamala died at 10 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Mangalagiri NRI Hospital in Guntur district. Nagmani underwent treatment at PHC on Friday and was admitted to a corporate hospital in Vijayawada as per the instructions of the doctors there. She also died Saturday morning while receiving treatment.



Medical officer Dr Shonthi Sivarama Krishna Rao said two of the dead women were infected with rabies. He said the body was poisoned due to untimely medical services. The villagers said that the cat that bit the women was bitten by a dog and the dog also died a few days later.