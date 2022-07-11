Andhra Pradesh: Two women dead in Cloudburst tragedy at Amarnath

In an unfortunate incident, two Telugu women lost their lives in the cloudburst tragedy of Amarnath Yatra. The officials have confirmed that women named Sudha and Parvati from Rajahmundry in East Godavari district died in the flash flood that occurred at Amarnath on the 8th of this month. Sudha's body was found by husband Vijay Kiran.



The arrangements are being made to move the mortal remains to their native place. AP Bhavan Commissioner Kaushik is supervising the arrangements on the orders of Andhra Pradesh Government.

A total of 37 people from Andhra Pradesh went to Amarnath Yatra. Out of which 24 people have gone to their native places safely and 11 others are in touch with AP officials.