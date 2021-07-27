Andhra Pradesh: Two women repatriated safety from Qatar after undergoing imprisonment

Two women have returned home from Qatar on the initiative of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS). APNRTS Director BH Elias disclosed the details to the media on Monday. Kakireni Gangadevi from Akkayapalle in Kadapa district and Gangabhavani from Kotanandur mandal in East Godavari district went to Qatar last year as domestic workers. There the sponsor (Seth) harassed them. With this, they both begged him to send them to India.



However, the sponsor was relentless and sent the victims to jail on theft charges. The matter came to the notice of APNRTS Co-ordinator Manish. He immediately contacted the Qatar Judicial. Gangadevi said that a case of unjust theft had been registered against Gangabhavani and requested that they be sent to India. Qatar Judicial has investigated the case and acquitted them and ordered them to sent them to India. APNRTS members Manish and Rajnee Murthy spoke to Indian embassy officials, handed over temporary passports and tickets, and repatriated them on the 25th of this month.



Khatar Telugu Kala Samithi General Secretary Durgabhavani financially assisted them to travel home from the Hyderabad airport. The affected women, Gangadevi and Gangabhavani, thanked APNRTS for recognising and supporting them to get rid of their plight in Qatar.

