Andhra Pradesh: Two youth drowned to death in a canal in Rajavaram village of West Godavari

Two of the six young men who went down to bath in the canal in West Godavari had drowned to death The incident took place at Rajavaram in Koyalagudem mandal of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Going into the details, as it was the Sankranthi festival, six friends from Kethavaram village in Jangareddygudem mandal went to the Erra Canal in Rajavaram.



Against this backdrop, Getty Mukesh (21) and Getty Ganesh (20) went deeper died as they could swim due to the depth of the canal was too high. Meanwhile, the other four friends who were in panic reached the shore and informed the villagers. All the villagers reached there and pulled out the bodies of youth.

After receiving the information, the police reached there and collected the details. Koyalagudem police said that a case has been registered and is being investigated into the incident. Police said all the young men were students and meanwhile, tragedy struck the village with the deaths of two young men. Family members were in tears over the death of their sons.