Andhra Pradesh: Union Health Minister All Praise For AP Volunteer System In Parliament

Union Health Minister Harshavardhan thanked the village volunteers for their dedicated work during the covid epidemic in Andhra Pradesh. He was responding to a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, citing the efforts of the volunteer system. He lauded Dr. Beevi Satyavathi's suggestion who said that this is the right time to strengthen the future health sector is good. Earlier in the debate on the bill, YSRCP MP Dr Beevi Satyavathi described the work done by the system of village volunteers in the AP during the crisis of coronavirus and suggested that tough measures be taken to deal with future medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MP Vanga Geeta asked the Center to take steps to ensure that the Disha law brought by the Andhra Pradesh government is implemented. Speaking during a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, she said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has designed the Disha law to ensure the justice to the women who have been yielded to crime. She suggested that psychologists be made available to teach classes in Anganwadi Centers to promote mental health for pregnant women. Responding to the discussion, Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, said she welcomed Vanga Gita's suggestion that pregnant women and children should be trained by psychologists.

On the other hand, YSRCP member Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said that privatisation of Visakha Ukku, which is a symbol of self-respect of Telugu people was not the right decision. They want to remove the plant from the damage and try to restore its glory.