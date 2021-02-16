Andhra Pradesh: Vijayasai Reddy to go on Padayatra against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

The Visakhapatnam steel plant movement has been intensifying day by day with workers and political parties have been protesting against the priviatisation of the plant. The ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP is already going aggressive in the movement. However, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has entered into the protest and announced that he will be launching a Padayatra.

Vijayasai Reddy further said that the roadmap is being prepared to cover all the constituencies in the city on the 20th of this month. The padayatra is expected to cover a distance of about 23 km from GVMC to the main gate of Kurmanapalem Steel Plant followed a public meeting near the Steel Plant gate.

The TDP is also already going aggressive in the steel plant movement. Police have thwarted the indefinite hunger strike of TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao against the privatisation of the steel plant under the slogan "Visakha Steel Andhrula Hakku". However, he is currently in hospital, refusing treatment continuing his fast unto death.

On the other hand, TDP leaders and activists are organising agitations for destroying Palla's indefinite hunger strike. Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has called for state-wide agitation from the 18th of this month.