Andhra Pradesh: Vizag also needs a disinfectant tunnel to prevent spread of virus

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam continues to grapple with rising number of coronavirus positive cases, the biggest question lies in the district's preparedness in intensifying its combat strategies.

The meat vendor in Gajuwaka who got infected with coronavirus after he returned from Muscat on March 22 sets an example of the magnitude of negligence on the authorities' part. Though sample was taken as soon as his arrival, his test results arrived only on Monday, while the vendor continued to sell meat till the last moment.

Meanwhile, the recent introduction of disinfectant tunnel at Rythu Bazaar, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Vizianagaram district and absence of similar facility in Visakhapatnam where the total number of coronavirus positive cases touched 20 as on Monday morning is drawing flak from various quarters.

So far, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are considered safe zones as the other districts registered Covid-19 positive cases. The Business Youth of Vizianagaram Association has come forward to set up the disinfectant tunnel with the support of the district administration.

G Eshwar Kaushik, a member of the association, says that it took three days for the team to complete the facility. However, many raise a question about arranging such a facility at a place where there are no positive cases.

Being a smart city, there are no efforts in place to bring in the tunnel as a mechanism to control the virus, especially in places like Rythu Bazaars where large number of people keep making repeated trips to stock up essentials. Apparently, maintaining social distancing in these areas seems to be a far cry as many fear that the stocks might get exhausted by the time they reach the stalls.

In areas where there is a number of footfalls, disinfectant tunnels turn out to be a preventive mechanism to control the spread of the virus. Tamil Nadu introduced the system a few days back in Tirupur. Those entering the market will be sprayed with disinfectants while they pass through the tunnel.

In Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram district was the first to introduce the spraying tunnel with the support of various merchants for the material required for the purpose. "Visakhapatnam is very much in need of such tunnel. Given the rising number of positive cases with each passing day here, every possible preventive mechanism should be considered," said Ch Narasinga Rao, CITU State president.

J V Ratnam of Green Climate says that the proposal of setting up the disinfectant tunnel has already brought to the notice of district officials. NGO representatives suggested that donors can also chip in to extend financial support in bringing similar tunnel to Visakhapatnam.