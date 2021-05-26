Andhra Pradesh: Wait gets longer for miracle cure

Amaravati: The Ayurvedic medicine, being touted as a miracle cure for Covid-19 and distributed in SPS Nellore district recently is unlikely to be made available for patients for the next four or five days as the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is yet to come out with its decision on whether or not to recognise the same as Ayurvedic medicine.

Though the medicine has been sent to different labs for testing and the reports have been uploaded online and submitted to CCRAS, high secrecy is being maintained on the findings. Ayurvedic doctors of Tirupati say that different teams have been formed to study the herbs and other material used in preparation and its efficacy. Each team is sending their findings on the issues that have been allotted to them to CCRAS. A consolidated report and decision has to come from the Ayush department.

Sources say that if the Ayush department gives green signal then the distribution can resume. But in case if the department feels that more trials on animals has to be done, then it may take more time before the distribution can be resumed. Since there is no indication of any negative findings about the miracle medicine so far, sources say that the government may decide to allow it to be distributed as "prasadam" just as fish medicine is distributed in Telangana to cure asthma patients.

However, the TTD Ayurvedic hospital which has been studying the medicine and conducting trials on animals, spoke to 270 people who had consumed the medicine. Similarly, the research centre at Vijayawada spoke to another 300 people to ascertain the details of their illness prior to taking the miracle medicine and after.