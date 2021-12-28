Andhra Pradesh: Welfare schemes implemented despite a decline in revenue, says YS Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again deposited cash for eligible beneficiaries who were not received amount under welfare schemes due to various reasons. The government has deposited Rs.703 crore in the accounts of 9.30 lakh beneficiaries.

It is known that the government runs the program of providing cash benefits to the leftover beneficiaries in June and December each year. CM Jagan started the cash deposit program virtually from the CM Camp office in Tadepalli to this extent.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there was no compromise in providing welfare schemes to the poor. He said that despite the decline in government revenue during the coronavirus period, welfare schemes were not stopped and the government is implementing welfare schemes irrespective of caste and creed.

YS Jagan also took a jibe at TDP alleging that the people use to face difficulties in receiving the welfare scheme benefits in the past government. He accused of corruption in the past government and opined that the YSRCP government has avoided such activities and implemented the schemes to the poor at the doorsteps.