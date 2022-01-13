Andhra Pradesh: Wife along with boyfriend kills husband in Ponnur, got arrested

In a horrific incident, a wife, along with her boyfriend murdered Jalachitra Nagraj in the Bhavnagar colony of Ponnur in Guntur district and dumped the body in the canal. The incident which took place two days ago came to light when Ponnur Urban police recovered Nagraj's body today. Going into the details, Nagraj of Tadepalli in Mangalagiri constituency was married to Shema Soni eight years ago. The couple came to Ponnur a few days ago and rented a house.



In the meanwhile, Soni got acquainted with another young man from the same colony. In this sequence, the two together plotted to assassinate Nagraj. He was killed at home on the 1st of this month and dumped his body in a ditch near Appigatla of Bapatla Mandal. Family members complained to police that Nagraj was missing.



However, the real issue has come to light when police arrived on the scene to investigate. The accused confessed the murder and Nagraj's body was found today after a search operation in the canal. Nagraj's body was handed over to relatives after conducting a postmortem. Urban CI Sarath Babu said the incident was being further investigated.