Andhra Pradesh: Wife along with her lover allegedly kills daughter in Paderu

In a shocking incident, a child died in a suspicious manner. While the father alleges that his wife killed him along with her lover, the mother opines that the child had died due to poor health. The atrocity took place on Friday night at a chicken farm near Parvathipuram village in Lagishapally panchayat. SI Srinivas reached the spot on Saturday morning on the complaint lodged by VRO Kondamma. According to the police and villagers, Gollori Rambabu and his wife have been working in the poultry farm for two years. They have a five-year-old daughter named Srivalli. Rambabu's wife and Kamalakar, the owner of the farm, had an extramarital affair and there were frequent fights between the husband and wife. Ten days ago, Rambabu returned to his hometown Tadigiri in the Hukumpeta zone.

The village headmen alleged that she killed her daughter along with her boyfriend Kamalakar while her husband was away. The deceased had abdominal and back injuries and bloating. The mother, however, said that Srivalli was injured in the stomach after slipping at a mango tree two days ago and was treated at a private hospital with the help of farm owner Chittimoju Kamalakar. She said that her daughter died of bloating on Friday evening. Rambabu and his relatives have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was killed by his wife and poultry farm owner Kamalakar.

Tadigiri panchayat sarpanch P Ranjith Kumar and other village elders have asked SI Srinivas to consider the murder case and conduct an inquiry. There was a brief agitation in the autopsy room area of ​​Paderu District Hospital to take strict action against the accused. The SI Srinivas said the case was registered as a suspicious death and was being investigated.