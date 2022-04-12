Andhra Pradesh: Wife sets alcohol-addicted husband on fire in Prakasam district

In a horrific incident, a wife who was unable to bear the harassment poured petrol on her husband and killed him. The incident took place in Santhanuthalapadu in the Prakasam district. According to the police report, Christipati Krishna Reddy (31) of Gajulapalayam of Maddipadu mandal and Rukmini of Santhanuthalapadu got married in 2011. The couple has a five-year-old son and is currently living in Santhanuthalapadu.



Meanwhile, Krishna Reddy is addicted to alcohol and has been harassing his wife for some years. The clashes escalated after being physically abused for three days. Also on Monday he got drunk and got into a fight with his wife.



Against this backdrop, she poured petrol on him, set him on fire, locked the door, and came out. His body was completely burnt. Police registered a case and arrested Rukmini following a complaint by the deceased's sister Pinchetti Harika.