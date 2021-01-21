Andhra Pradesh wish list includes Special Category Status

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made a strong pitch for his vision of development of the State at his one-hour long meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night.

Among the issues that figured were approval for the Second Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of Polavaram Project, decentralization of capital, setting up of the State High Court in Kurnool, Special Category Status for AP, Covid-19 vaccination exercise and pending dues, it is said.

He explained to Amit Shah that as per the recommendation of the Polavaram Project Revised Cost Committee (RCC) taking into account the 2017-18 price index, the project cost was at Rs 55,656.87 crore seeking the approval for the Second Revised Cost Estimates (RCE).

He explained the extent of land acquired after a field survey under the 2013 Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act was increased. He informed Amit Shah that the number of families to be evacuated from flood-prone areas had increased from 44,574 to 1,06,006 and there was a pending amount of Rs 1,644.23 crore as arrears due from the Centre for which he sought immediate payment.

He also sought approval for shifting the High Court to Kurnool as part of his three Capitals policy to ensure development of all regions. The AP government had identified 250 acres for setting up of a Tribal University in Salur, Vizianagaram district. He sought approval for the establishment of this Tribal University.



The Chief Minister explained to him that the Revenue Deficit for 2014-15 was at Rs 22, 948.76 crore, however, the Centre had earmarked Rs 4,117.89 crore out of which only Rs 3,979.5 crore was released. The Chief Minister requested that in addition to this, and along with remaining arrears, an amount of Rs 18,830.87 crore had to be released by the Central Government. He further explained the procedure adopted for the Covid vaccination. Jagan urged the Centre to give permission for 13 medical colleges and affiliated nursing colleges and financial assistance for the same. Other issues included release of pending funds of Rs 3,707.77 crore for employment guarantee scheme and local body arrears. He also requested the immediate release of Rs 1,312.5 crore for the Rural Local Bodies under the second tranche as directed by the 15th Finance Commission. The CM also sought financial assistance for the rehabilitation for the affected due to Cyclone Nivar under the National Disaster Fund. He appealed to the Centre to accord sanction for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme too. He urged the Centre to take appropriate steps to get the Disha Bill and the setting up of the Special Courts Bill under the Disha Act approved by the Centre and take steps to get the AP Land Titling Act approved by the President of India.