Andhra Pradesh: Woman allegedly commits suicide after three months of marriage in Kadapa

In a tragic incident, Savitri (21), a resident of Alankhanpalli Dastagiripeta in Kadapa, committed suicide three months after her marriage. The incident took place on the night of the 25th of this month. The details are as per the complaint of the deceased's mother Pallapu Naga Lakshmamma, Savitri (21), the second daughter of Pallapu Naga Lakshmamma of Yalluru village, Gospadu Mandal, Kurnool district, was married to Pratap of Alankhanpalli Dastagiripet, Kadapa in January this year.

Pratap, who married her soon after coming from Kuwait has been harassed for extra dowry by which Savitri went to her mother's house. Meanwhile, Pratap went to in laws house threatened to commit suicide if his wife was not sent and brought her. Later, his mother Venkatamma and younger sister Raji molested his wife. In the sequence she committed suicide by hanging to a fan while no one was home on Sunday night. Kadapa DSP Budida Sunil, CI Nagbhushanam and SI Raghavendra Reddy inspected the spot on Monday. The case was registered as per the complaint of the deceased's mother.

It is noteworthy that Savitri was the third wife of the accused Pratap. In 2003, he married Malleshwari of Chennur Mandal. She was tortured along with her family members and committed suicide by drinking Vasmol solution. The case was later settled out of court. His second marriage was to Savitri's elder sister Sanjeeva Rani. After a few days, she had a quarrels with her husband and stayed away. Pratap moved to Kuwait two years ago. From there he fell in love with Savitri talking on the phone. He married her for the third time in January this year and harassed her and led her to commit suicide.