Andhra Pradesh: Woman allegedly killed by husband in Krishna district

A husband allegedly killed his wife over suspicion on having a affair in Krishna district. According to the details, Veerla Ramakrishna and Ramyatheja got married 11 years ago after falling in love in Kummamuru village. Ramakrishna used to work as a car driver, but he had recently started working locally. Ramyatheja was working as a VOA (Village Organization Assistant) on behalf of DWCRA groups.

There have been suspicions and frequent fights between Ramakrishna and Ramyatheja for the past year. A month ago, Ramakrishna even attacked his aunt, Jayalakshmi, and caused her head injuries. Ramyatheja had returned to the village twenty days ago after some time away. She visited her husband, Ramakrishna, at 12 noon on Saturday. However, at 5 pm, news spread that Ramyatheja had been killed, causing shock and distress in the village.

Mother Jayalakshmi, family members, and relatives mourned the loss of Ramyatheja, who was found lying in a bathtub. The incident drew a large crowd of villagers to the scene. The deceased, Ramyatheja is survived with two daughters named Khyati (9) and Rishita (7), who are studying in a private school in Uyyur.

The body of Ramyatheja was visited and examined by CI Chalapathy Rao and SI Ramesh of Pamidimukkala. SI Ramesh stated that a murder case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's father, Mellampalli Koteswara Rao and the investigation is currently ongoing.