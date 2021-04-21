Andhra Pradesh: Woman commits suicide over in-laws harassment in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram

A woman aged 21 allegedly hanged to death citing harassment of her husband and in-laws on Tuesday morning in Ravivalasa village in the Bhogapuram mandal. According to the police, Vempada Ramulabangari (alias Shyam) of Ravivalasa village was married to deceased of Dallipeta village four years ago. Their affair lasted for a few years. They have two children, Kaushika (3) and Vaith (9 months). After two years of marriage, there were minor quarrels in their family.

In laws along with her husband often started harassing woman. Aunty Appalanarasamma and uncle Ramana together forced her to sign a paper to divorce her son Ramulabangari to get a second marriage for her son 15 days ago. With this she decided to commit suicide. When Ramadevi's parents found out about this, they brought it to the notice of the village elders along with their relatives. Again on Monday, along with her in-laws, her husband also started harassing Ramadevi to get a divorce.

Disgusted with this, Ramadevi committed suicide by hanging herself to a fan while everyone in the house was asleep. Tragic shadows fell over the village as she, who was close to everyone, died.

After receiving the information, SI U Mahesh, tehsildar D Rajeshwara Rao, village Sarpanch reached the spot. The SI said that the body was shifted to Sundarpet CHC for postmortem and the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by the deceased's father Dalli Ramana.