Andhra Pradesh: Woman finds Diamond while working in the farm at Jonnagiri of Kurnool

A female labourer who went to work in a farm found a diamond. A woman from Jonnagiri village in Thuggali mandal of Kurnool district went to work on a farm on Saturday and there is information that the diamond was found while working there. It is learnt that the diamond, which has four and a half carats, was bought by a trader from the same village for Rs 6.50 lakh and 2 tonnes of gold. It is natural for diamonds to be available in this region for the annual torrential rains.

It is quite normal, that the precious diamonds hidden in the layers of clay come out in rainu season. Along with the locals, people from neighbouring districts and states also flock here in large numbers to hunt for diamonds. Beginning at dawn, they continue the hunt for diamond.

