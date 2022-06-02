Andhra Pradesh: Woman sexually assaulted for two days in Vijayawada, arrested

Kothapet police on Wednesday registered a case against a man who lied and detained a married woman working in a cell phone shop and repeatedly assaulted her sexually. According to the police report, a victim from YSR colony in Jakkampudi was married 8 years ago. She works in a mobile shop near Srinivasa Mahal and went missing on the 5th of last month in the wake of this. Her husband complained to the police that his wife was missing.



The woman reached home two days ago and could not answer husband when he asked as to where she had gone. However, as the husband asked her after two days, the victim told that her team leader Ramesh Babu, who works with her in the mobile shop took her to a house in Patmata for two days sexually assaulted several times.



She said she escaped on the 7th of last month after there were no one in the house. Kothapet police have registered a case and are investigating according to a complaint by her husband Karimullah.