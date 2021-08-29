Andhra Pradesh: Woman SI commits suicide in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A woman sub inspector of police working at East Godavari committed suicide at Vizianagaram on Sunday.

As per information, K.Bhavani belongs to 2018 batch of sub inspector has been posted at Sakhinetipalli police station of East Godavari district.

Bhavani belongs to Salempalem village of Koduru mandal in Krishna district came to police training college Vizianagaram for in-service training.

Actually she had to go back to her working station Sakhineti palli on Saturday evening but she stayed here that day and committed suicide by hanging herself to ceiling with rope.

The officers here are suspecting that some personnel issues might be caused for this incident. Investigation is started and body sent for postmortem.

