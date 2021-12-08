Andhra Pradesh: Women Drop at Home services launched in Kakinada

The Kakinada district police department has taken a key step towards the safety of women. SP M Rabindranath Babu on Tuesday launched a new service called 'Women Drop at Home'. Employees, students, and other women can avail of these services to reach their destination at night. The services were launched in the wake of statistics showing that crimes against women are on the rise at night.



These vehicle services are available daily from 10 pm to 5 am. The vehicle was accompanied by a police driver and a female constable. The vehicle control is connected to the District Police Control Room. These services are overseen directly by the Control Room Inspector.

The women can call 94949 33233 or 94907 63498 and avail of the services of the 'Women Drop At Home' vehicle. "At present, these services are available only in Kakinada city limits and will be extended to all urban areas in the district in the future," the SP said.