Andhra Pradesh: Women staff to get 5 more CLs

Amaravati: The state government has decided to celebrate the International Women's Day on a grand note and has taken some key decisions for the safety, welfare and empowerment of women.

During the review at camp office here on Thursday, it is decided that on the eve of International Women's Day (IWD), the state government will organise a candle rally across the state on March 7 and felicitate two women constables from each wing. The state government also decided to announce a special day off for all women working in the police department on March 8.

The government will set up 2,000 stands with QR code for easy download of Disha app and would conduct short film competitions on women's safety and empowerment. The government will provide 10 percent discount on purchase of mobile phones at selected shopping malls on IWD to women who download Disha app. It has been decided to organise annual health check-up for Anganwadi employees.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to give additional five casual leaves to female employees and also announced Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the government to the Non-Gazetted Women Employees Union. An MoU would be signed among SERP, MEPMA and Hindustan Lever to ensure sanitary pads are made available in YSR Cheyutha shops at more affordable price compared to open market. The state government will lay special focus on training of girls of Plus-1 and Plus-2 to prepare for competitive exams.

Reviewing YSR pre-primary schools, the Chief Minister inspected the books and teaching aids designed for pre-primary children, which were displayed by the officials of women and child welfare department. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Nadu-Nedu works in Anganwadis. Construction of new buildings and revamping of existing buildings is being done in 44,119 Anganwadi centres. He said he said the work on Anganwadi buildings should be started simultaneously in urban and rural areas.

The government will provide 4,17,508 books for children of PP-1 class and 4,17,508 books for PP-2 children and the distribution of books will start on March 20 and set to be completed by April 5. The government has already distributed 16 of the 26 teaching aids to Anganwadis and the remaining 10 teaching aids will be distributed within a month. The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide English-Telugu dictionary in schools and ensure the students learn the meaning of a new word every day and said to implement a similar program in Anganwadi centres.

The officials said the details on YSR Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus is being provided through posters and they are being set up in village, ward secretariat and Anganwadi centres. They said an SOP book is being provided with the prescribed rules on providing good food and hygiene to children and videos regarding the same are being shared to the students.

Women and child welfare minister Thaneti Vanitha, DGP Gautam D Sawang, higher education special chief secretary Satish Chandra, municipal and urban development Principal secretary Y Srilakshmi, women and child welfare principal secretary AR Anuradha, medical and health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, panchayat raj, rural development principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, GAD principal secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Home department principal secretary Kumar Vishwajeet, DIG (Technical Services) G Palaraju, Health and Family Welfare and other officials were present.