Andhra Pradesh: Young guy collapses to death while dancing at Ganesh idol in Anantapur

The tragic incident took place in the sweepers' colony at Guthi in Anantapur where a young man who danced at the Ganesh Mandapam suddenly collapsed to death. Friends immediately rushed the young man to the hospital where the doctors have already confirmed that the young man is dead.



Going into the details, a young man named Padda Kullayappa danced to the tune of the movie Uppena in front of the idol of Ganesh and fell unconscious when everyone was watching.

The victim's friends immediately rushed the young man to the hospital. Doctors have already confirmed that the young man is dead. Friends were shocked as their friend died unexpectedly while dancing till then.