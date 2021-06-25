Andhra Pradesh: Young man brutally murdered in broad daylight in Vijayawada

In a horrific incident took place in Vijayawada where a youth was murdered brutally in the broad daylight. Going into details, an unidentified assailant brutally murdered a man on Friday in Durga Agraharam and chopped to death with knives.

The man was died on the spot in the attack while the accused fled the scene. The deceased was identified as Rama Rao of Kandriga. However, the full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.

Police arrived at the scene and carried out search operations for the accused. Attempts are being made to catch the killers based on CCTV footage. Locals were horrified by the murder in the broad daylight.