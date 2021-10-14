Andhra Pradesh: Young man sets RTC bus on fire in Kanigiri, no casualties reported

In a shocking incident, a young man in the Prakasam district had set an RTC bus on fire which is carrying passengers in Kanigiri.of Prakasam district. Going into details, a young man named Ramagiri Yedukondalu from Mogularu, Veligonda mandal came to Kanigiri.



He went to the RTC bus stand and poured petrol on the bus and set it on fire. However, the alerted locals immediately brought the fires down. As there was no damage was done to the bus and passengers in the incident, everyone breathed in a sigh of relief.

Upon learning of the matter, police arrived at the scene and detained Yedukondal, and are questioning him. It seems that the young man is mentally challenged. However, the full details are yet to be ascertained.