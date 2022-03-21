Andhra Pradesh: Youth assaults 6-year-old girl in East Godavari, case filed under POCSO Act

In a horrific incident, a youth allegedly assaulted a class 1 girl in Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari district. Going into the details by Draksharamam police and locals. Satyavada Satyanarayana, a 19-year-old from Kapavaram village in Ramachandrapuram mandal took a six-year-old girl who came from Kandulapalem village to his grandmother's house two days ago on Sunday to his house. The accused sexually assaulted and left the bleeding girl on the road in Kandulapalem and left.



The locals who noticed rushed the girl to Ramachandrapuram Area Hospital. Ramachandrapuram CI V Srinivas reached Hospital immediately and collected details. The CI was shocked when the girl herself told him of the incident. DSP Balachandra Reddy came and examined the girl's condition. The girl was shifted to Kakinada GGH for better treatment.

Draksharama sub inspector S. Tulsiram collected details from the girl's relatives. The girl spoke to her mother and said that a POCSO Act case would be registered against the accused.