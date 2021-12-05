Andhra Pradesh: Youth murders fellow priest and burns body in East Godavari

An incident where a man killed his fellow priest and in East Godavari has come to light late. Going into the details, Kanchabhatla Nagasai alias Venkatesh (24) and Nagapavan (19) from Aryapura, Rajahmundry are friends and both have no parents. He is a priest and lives in a rented house in Bommana Colony, Kolamuru Grama Panchayat. They are often visited by friends Charan, Nanda and Shanmukh Karthik.

Nagasai has recently reprimanded Nagpavan for making the expenses more and had an argument over expenses on the 24th of last month. Nagapavan, who lost his temper in this background, stabbed Nagasai in the neck and stomach with a knife who died on the spot with serious injuries. Nagpavan then left the body of a friend and left. He returned three days later and tried to burn the body at home and left the place. However, he was back home on Friday (3rd of this month) evening with another friend.



They tried to put blankets on the corpse and burn it. Meanwhile, the locals came there as the stench came in this order. With this, Nagpavan dumped the body in the bathroom and said that a pig was dead. Locals who were suspicious of their behavior informed the Rajanagaram police. Rajanagaram Inspector MV Subhash and sub-inspector Y Sudhakar inspected the house around midnight on Friday.



The half-burnt corpse was found lying in the bathroom. On Saturday morning, DSP ATV Ravi Kumar came and questioned the locals. These young people who were orphans were found to be addicted to bad habits. DSP Ravikumar said that they were investigating the matter with the accused Nagpavan and his friends.