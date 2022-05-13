Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan disburses YSR Matsyakara Bharosa amount in Konaseema

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said fishermen were ignored during Chandrababu's rule and asked the people to notice the difference between the previous government and our government. He was speaking at the fourth annual 'YSR Matsyakara Bharosa program in Muramalla of I. Polavaram Mandal, Konaseema district.



The chief minister said he had seen the plight of the fishermen during the Padayatra and implementing Matsyakara Bharosa program for the fourth year in a row. "We are providing assistance at the rate of Rs.10,000 per family depositing Rs. 109 crore to 1,08,755 fishermen by which a total of Rs 418 crore has been provided so far under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme," said YS Jagan.



He said that the compensation to 23,458 fishermen who lost their livelihood due to setting up ONGC pipeline. "We are providing Rs. 108 crore compensation of Rs. 11,500 per head by ONGC for 4 months to the fishing families of 69 villages who lost their livelihood," Jagan said. He said that the government paid Rs 70 crore owed by the previous government.



Taking dig at Chandrababu, YS Jagan said that the former has no guts to speak what he would do if he comes to power. "We are fighting with a section of media who are spreading false rumours on the government as they could not digest the fact that the government is getting the support from all section of the people. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy found fault with the opposition who are raising objections against the arrests of culprits who are behind the tenth class paper leakage issue.