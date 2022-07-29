Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan fires at Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who on Friday released the YSR Kapu Nestam amount to the beneficiaries took pot shots at the TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu alleging him of looting the money in the name of the schemes.

Stating that the YSRCP government is implementing schemes under DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the chief minister accused that Naidu has implemented DPT (Dochukovadam, Panchukovadam Thinuko).

Reddy once again slammed at the Naidu including a section of media terming them as the demons who are trying to defame the government. He also took a dig at Pawan Kalyan alleging him of selling the Kapu votes to Chandrababu Naidu.

While reacting to Chandrababu's boasting himself about the relief measures carried out at the time of the HUD HUD cyclone, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fumed at him saying that the former has not done any good to the flood-hit victims except for distributing the food packets.

He claimed that his government has helped all the victims by providing Rs. 2000 and essential commodities and implementing welfare schemes with transparency. YS Jagan called on the people to decide whose rule they want.