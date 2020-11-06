Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan govt. decides to free women prisoners who completes five years

The Andhra Pradesh government took a key decision of releasing women prisoners who have completed five years in prison. The government has said it will provide special relief to women prisoners on the occasion of this year's Independence Day and has set up a committee to exercise restraint regarding the release of prisoners under the Chairman of Secretary of Home Department of the State Government along with the members including Secretary to Government (Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice, Law Department), the police officer nominated by the DGP, the AP CID Chief Legal Advisor, the District Judge, the Intelligence ADG, and the Director General of the Department of Prisons.

The guidelines were issued by Chief Secretary to Government Kumar Vishwajit. He said the state government was taking appropriate steps to release women life prisoners as per the Supreme Court guidelines. The committee reviews the relevant information and reports to the government a list of those prisoners who comply with the guidelines.

Steps will be taken to release those female prisoners who have completed five years of imprisonment and those who comply with the guidelines. The state cabinet on Thursday has took this decision along with approving other decisions.