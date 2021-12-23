Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan lays foundation stone for Century Plyboards industry Badvel

As part of his visit to Badvel in Kadapa district, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 9,556 crore. Meanwhile, YS Jagan, who laid the foundation stone for the Century Plyboards‌ industry in Badvel expressed happiness over setting up such a company in a backward area like Badvel.

Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of Century Plyboards, said they want to set up this plant in Chennai first and opined that they are setting up in Badvel on the advice of CM Jagan. He said all the facilities are provided and they were impressed by the industrial policy here. He said the government had given quick approvals to provide infrastructure.

On the occasion, CM Jagan said that he was happy to as Century Plyboards is being set up in Badvel. He said the government would extend full cooperation to the organization. Eucalyptus farmers are benefiting greatly from this plant and also employment opportunities are provided for local youth.