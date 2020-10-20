Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarifies on reopening of schools, here are details

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision regarding reopening of the schools in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that the schools will be reopened from November 2. The government has decided to hold classes for grades 1, 3, 5, 7 on one day and for the grades 2,4,6,8 on the following day. On Tuesday, CM YS Jagan held Spandana program with district collectors and SPs.

On this occasion, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed about the start of the schools with authorities and decided to reopen the schools. CM Jagan instructed the officers to conduct classes once in two days. "If the number of students are more than 750, the classes should be conducted once in three days while the schools will be open only till noon and students will be sent home for lunch," said CM Jagan.

He said that the current schedule would be implemented in November and the decision over the running of schools would be taken in December depending on the situation. CM Jagan clarified that online classes would be conducted for the students whose parents are not in a position to send their children to schools.