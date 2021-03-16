Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan pays tribute to Potti Sreeramulu on his birth anniversary in Tadepalli

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu on the occasion of birth anniversary on Tuesday. Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu is a symbol of respect for the soul of the Telugu nation. On the occasion of the birth anniversary, YS Jagan through his Twitter handle has remembered the works of this stalwart for the establishment of linguistic states and paved the way for the emergence of Andhra Pradesh. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh were present on the occasion.

Potti Sreeramulu is the epitome of Telugu people who sacrificed his life for the self-respect of the Telugu people and achieved the state of Andhra. He was born to Gurvaiah and Maha Lakshmamma were born on March 16, 1901 in Georgetown of Madras and pursued education in Madras itself. He then studied Sanitary Engineering in Bombay and joined the Great Indian Peninsular Railway and got a job. With the death of his wife and son he became disgusted with the comforts of life and resigned his job.

Fascinated by Gandhiji's teachings, he joined the Sabarmati Ashram and became his follower. Participated in the Salt Satyagraha in 1930 and was imprisoned. He was again imprisoned three times in 1941–42 for participating in the Quit India movement. Gandhiji said that independence could be achieved in a single year if there were ten executives like Sreeramulu. Towards the end of his life he lived in Nellore and worked for the upliftment of Harijan.

He sacrificed his life to achieve the long-cherished dream of a separate state of Andhra Pradesh and breathed his last in hunger strike From October 10, 1952, for a period of 58 days, the Pottu Sreeramulu went on a hunger strike in Chennai and passed away on December 15.