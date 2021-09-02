Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan pays tribute to YSR on 12th death anniversary in Idupulapaya

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes on the occasion of the death of Mahaneta YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Tributes were paid to him along with his family members at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on Thursday morning and participated in special prayers. YS Jagan will later meet the party leaders and discuss on the development activities.



Meanwhile Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through his Twitter handle said that even though his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was physically absent for 12 years, he is still in the hearts of the people today as a man and a member of their family. "Dad's inspiration is at the forefront of every step and every thought I take," CM YS Jagan said on Twitter.



On the other hand, late YSR's wife Vijayamma is made arrangements for the 12th death anniversary of the late former CM YSR. After paying homage to YSR in Idupulapaya, Vijayamma will reach Hyderabad directly. Vijayamma invited leaders associated with YSR to the YS memorial service to be held at the Novotel. She invited Telugu state ministers and other dignitaries who had served during the YSR regime and invited them to the event. Nearly 300 people were invited, including Congress and TRS seniors.

నాన్న భౌతికంగా దూరమై 12ఏళ్లయినా జనం మనిషిగా, తమ ఇంట్లోని సభ్యునిగా నేటికీ జ‌న హృద‌యాల్లో కొలువై ఉన్నారు.చిరునవ్వులు చిందించే ఆయన రూపం, ఆత్మీయ పలకరింపు మదిమదిలోనూ అలానే నిలిచి ఉన్నాయి. నేను వేసే ప్రతి అడుగులోనూ,చేసే ప్రతి ఆలోచనలోనూ నాన్న స్ఫూర్తి ముందుండి నడిపిస్తోంది#YSRForever — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 2, 2021



