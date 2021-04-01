Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan takes Covid jab, says state will be vaccinated in next three months

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife were given the corona vaccine. CM Jagan was vaccinated against corona at the Bharat Peta ward secretariat in Guntur city. He said the state-wide coronavirus vaccination program will be completed in the next 90 days, which is the only way to prevent this. "We are conducting a vaccination program in AP like nowhere else in the country and continuing the vaccination program through village secretariats and volunteers; we stand as an ideal for the country," YS Jagan said. Jagan said the vaccination program would be carried out in the village secretariats in another week.

CM Jagan said a house-to-house survey would be conducted with village volunteers and Asha workers to ensure that everyone would be vaccinated. He said details would be collected every day and steps would be taken to vaccinate everyone. "As part of precautionary measures, an ambulance will be made available to every three to four village secretariats," Jagan opined.

The chief minister said that according to the current system in AP, the vaccination process will be completed across the state in 90 days. CM Jagan said that every village and ward secretariat is being taken as a unit and a vaccination program is being carried out like war. Raise public awareness on vaccination.

CM Jagan, who was under the observation of doctors for the first time after the vaccination. Later they moved to the camp office in Tadepalli. On this occasion, a review will be conducted with the medical authorities on the coronavirus vaccination and corona prevention measures in the state.