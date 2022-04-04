Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan to formally launch 13 new districts in a short while

The reorganisation of the 26 districts with the formation of 13 new districts marks the beginning of a new era in the history of Andhra Pradesh state administration. The new districts will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy via video conference from his camp office on Monday between 9.05 - 9.45 am. They want to bring governance closer to the people through decentralisation.



Thus the promise of reorganisation of districts given in the Manifesto is being implemented today. The first step was taken by the government in the decentralisation of governance by setting up village and ward secretariats and now with the emergence of new districts another step has been taken in this direction. In the same vein, Chief Minister Jagan is taking steps towards equal development of the three regions.



It is learned that the decentralisation of governance was undertaken by the government of Andhra Pradesh with the objective of rapid development, integrated development, equitable development, universal development, and holistic development. It noted that the development should not be limited to any one community or region, governance should be closer to the common people and the weaker sections of the society, and the fruits of development should be transparent and better for all.