Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan unveils Welfare Callender for the year 2023-24

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the '2023-24 Jagananna Government Welfare Calendar' on Tuesday. Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Information Commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, and others participated in the program held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.

The CM announced in advance through the welfare calendar which welfare schemes are being provided in which month throughout the year like nowhere else in the country. The government is providing the benefit accordingly. Within 45 months of the YS Jagan government coming to power, the benefit provided through welfare schemes (DBT, non-DBT) was Rs. 2,96,148.09 crores. The details of the welfare schemes to be provided by the government on a month-by-month basis are included in the welfare calendar.

According to the schedule

April 2023 - Jagananna Vasathi Devena, YSR EBC Network



May 2023- YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan (First Quarter), YSR Free Crop Insurance, Jagananna Vidyadevena (First Quarter), YSR Kalyanamastu – Shadi Tofa (First Quarter), YSR Matsyakara Bharosa

June 2023 -Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Law Nestham (First Instalment), benefit to remaining beneficiaries

July 2023 -Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevend Grant (1st tranche), YSR Netanna Nestham, MSME incentives, Jagananna Todu (1st tranche), YSR Zero Interest (SHG), YSR Kalyanamastu-Shadi Tofa (2nd quarter)

August 2023-Jagananna Vidya Deevena (Second Phase), YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR Vahana Mitra

September 2023-YSR Cheyutha

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​November 2023 -YSR Sunnavaddi – Crop Loans, YSR Kalyanamastu – Shadi Tofa (Third Quarter), Jagananna Vidya Deevena (Third Phase)

January 2024 - YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan (3rd tranche), YSR Asara, Jagananna Thodu (2nd tranche), YSR Law Nestham (2nd tranche), Increase in pensions (Rs. 3000 per month)

March 2024 -Jagananna Vasathi Deevena (Second Phase), MSME Incentives.