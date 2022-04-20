Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan wishes TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on his 72nd birthday

Telugu Desam Party leader and Leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu's birthday celebrations are in full swing in two Telugu states. Chandrababu, who turned 73, is receiving wishes from all quarters. As part of this, political opponent and state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished Chandrababu on the occasion of his birthday. " Wish you a Happy birthday Chandrababu Naidu garu," tweeted CM Jagan in a simple single-word birthday greeting.

Wish you a happy birthday @ncbn garu. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 20, 2022

In the past, Chandrababu Naidu also wished CM Jagan a happy birthday in a single sentence. On December 21 last year, Chandrababu Naidu tweeted "Happy Birthday YS Jagan". Recently, on the occasion of Chandrababu's birthday, CM Jagan also simply wished him a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu has been celebrating his birthday in Eluru with party cadre and people. He is likely to start the future course of action for the upcoming elections to bring the party into power.