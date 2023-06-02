Andhra Pradesh: YSR Bima Registration process begins, officials to identify beneficiaries

YSR Bima registration process has started in Andhra Pradesh and as part of it, the state government will identify the beneficiaries and include their names in the scheme by the 7th of this month. For the financial year 2023-24, the government has initiated a program to register the beneficiaries of the YSR Bima Scheme. CS Jawahar Reddy has issued fresh instructions to the Collectors of all districts to complete the registration process by the 7th of this month. It was ordered to identify the families below the poverty line and include them in the list of beneficiaries of the YSR insurance scheme.



The registration process started on the 29th of last month and the volunteers are entrusted to identify and register beneficiaries through village and ward secretariats. After enrolling the beneficiaries, the scheme will be implemented from July 1. Through this scheme, the government provides financial assistance to the family members in case of the death of the head of the family between the age of 18 to 50 years. If the head of the family dies naturally, the family will get Rs. One lakh, and if the head of the family dies due to any major accident or gets permanently disabled, Rs.5 lakh compensation will be given.



This scheme is provided by the government directly through the village and ward secretariat. The government has also decided to allocate Rs.372 crores in the budget for the implementation of this scheme. Jagan launched this scheme on July 1, 2021, after the YSRCP government came to power. Since then, every financial year, the YSR Insurance registration process is being carried out and assists 1.32 crore families across the state.