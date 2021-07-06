Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders pay tributes to Jagjivan Ram death anniversary at party central office

The YSRCP leaders on Tuesday have held an event over the death anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli. Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy laid a wreath and paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram.



Minister Vellampally Srinivas, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Lella Appireddy, MLC Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Kyle Anil Kumar, Malladi Vishnu, Sudhakar Babu and Agri Mission Vice Chairman Nagireddy were present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that with the inspiration of great personalities like Jagjivan Ram and Ambedkar, steps are being taken towards an equality in society.



He called on the people to move forward from time to time in the spirit of the great stalwarts. He said that the CM YS Jagan has acted practically rather than verbally. The CM is taking steps to benefit all sections and has got all the support from the people of all sections.