Andhra youth shot dead by robberers in United States of America

In a horrific incident, a Andhra youth was killed in a gun fire on February 11 in Birmingham of Alabama. Going into the details, Satya Krishna Chittoori (27) from Visakhapatnam City got married last year. The wife is currently pregnant. However, he arrived in the United States last month with the goal of pursuing higher education in the United States. He works part-time as a clerk at a store called O Crown Service Station in Birmingham, Alabama.



On February 11, robbers attempted to rob a store where Satya Krishna was working and broke into the store by weapons. The assailant, who was wearing a black sweatshirt about a six feet long opened fire. Satya Krishna died on the spot when the bullets hit him directly.

Police rushed Satya Krishna's body to a hospital for post-mortem. Photos of the accused were released based on CCTV footage. The Talladega county police said that if anybody finds the whereabouts of the assailant responsible for Satya Krishna's death to inform the police.