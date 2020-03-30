Andhra Pradesh: 28 quarantine centers set up in Guntur district

Guntur: The district administration so far set up 28 quarantine centers with 2657-bed capacity. For each centre a district officer was appointed as in-charge whereas Tahsildar or Deputy Tahsildar was appointed as liaison officer. For Ponnur Assembly constituency, quarantine centers were set up at ANU, Nagarjunagar and VNR Engineering College. For Prattipadu Assembly constituency, the centres were set up at RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram, Vigan Niruala Institute of Technology and Science at Pedapalakaluru.

The centres for Tadikonda Assembly constituency are located at CIET, Lam, Chalapati Institute of College in Tadikonda mandal, Regional Health Centre at Tadikonda. In Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, quarantine centre was set up at KL University. Guntur West Assembly constituency (GMC Girls' hostel); Guntur East (Regional Health Centre near RTC Bus Stand in Guntur city); Pedakurapadu constituency (Balayogi Gurukula Pathasala in Amaravati); Tenali constituency (VSR&NVR College,Tenali); Vemuru constituency (Community Health Centre, Vemuru and Sri Rama Rural Academy, Kolluru); Bapatla constituency (APHRDI at Bapatla); Sattenapalli constituency (Holy Family TB Centre in Sattenapalli).

Quarantine centres were set up at Tirumala Engineering College, Narasaraopet Engineering College, TTDC, Kotappakonda, SSN College Boys Hostel, Tirumala Engineering College at Jonnalagadda for Narasaraopet constituency. For Chilakaluripet constituency, quarantine centre was set up at Far Corner India International in Nadendla mandal, Institute of Rural Studies at Kondaveedu, Jawahar Navodaya at Maddiralapadu village in Chilakaluripet mandal.