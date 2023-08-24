Angallu Incident: False cases registered against TDP leaders, says Srinivasulu Reddy

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy has alleged that police have registered false cases against TDP pertaining to the incident that took place in Angallu recently.

The TDP leader along with partymen met Annamayya SP Gangadhar Rao and submitted a representation to him at Rayachoti on Wednesday.

In his representation, the TDP leader has alleged that Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy was behind the entire episode as he provoked the YSRCP functionaries to attack TDP men during the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit

The TDP politburo member alleged that police registered false cases against TDP leaders without conducting enquiry at the behest of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Srinivasulu Reddy said that the police registered a case under Section-307 against him though he was not present at the spot at the time of incident.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the TDP leader said that as the days are numbered for the ruling party it has been adopting undemocratic procedures and registering false cases against innocent people in Punganuru and Angallu areas in Annamayya district.

He said that the ruling party leaders were aware of their defeat in coming 2024 elections and hence they selected the path of violence to create panic situation and terrorise the people.

He said that the people are waiting for an opportunity to teach lesson to the YSRCP in coming elections. Party leaders were present.