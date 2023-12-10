  • Menu
Anganwadi workers to stage agitation from December 12

Anganwadi workers will be staging an agitation from December 12 against the state government for showing negligence in solving their issues.

Srikakulam: Anganwadi workers will be staging an agitation from December 12 against the state government for showing negligence in solving their issues.

Leaders of Left parties and its affiliated trade unions organised campaigns at all mandal head quarters across the district here on Saturday to motivate workers for agitation and to get support from likeminded organisations, associations and unions.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders of various trade unions G Appala Naidu, YS Prakash, V Rambabu, G Satyannarayana, G Govinda, I Jagadish, M Rambabu, K Ramana, G Jogi Naidu and others said that the state government has been neglecting workers’ issues for the past four years.

They said that they have submitted representations several occasions to ruling YSRCP leaders and officials, but problems are yet to be solved.

