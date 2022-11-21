Anger at Jagan is growing among people: TDP

Vijayawada: TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned Andhra Pradesh into an 'atrocious pradesh'. Pointing out the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, Pattabhiram told media persons that the report clearly mentioned that the state has witnessed total destruction. Is this the reason that Jagan Mohan Reddy showed impatience at Narsapuram on Monday, he asked.

If he is received by the public so well, what is the need for barricading either side of the road that he travels and where is the necessity for such a tight security with thousands of policemen, the TDP leader questioned. Anger, impatience and hatred in Jagan have reached the peak stage, he said. On the other hand, he said, former chief minister and TDP national president N Chanau Naidu's meetings are drawing huge crowds wherever he goes, and the record gathering at the recent meeting in Kurnool is an indication that the people are angry at Jagan's rule.

Pattabhiram alleged that the people were forcibly shifted for Jagan's Monday meeting at Narsapuram , adding that they left in the middle of the meeting as they were unable to hear the YSRCP leaders' false promises.