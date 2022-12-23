Anil Kumar Singhal appointed as TTD EO (FAC), takes oath at Tirumala

Anil Kumar Singhal has taken charge as EO in charge of TTD and took oath administered by JEO Veerabraham. Later, Vedic scholars presented him with Vedasirvachan in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Anil Kumar Singhal will continue as TTD EO for 12 days as TTD EO Dharma Reddy was on leave due to his son Chandramouli's death.

The state government handed over the responsibilities of EO to Anil Kumar Singhal till AV Dharma Reddy joins duties

It is known that TTD JEO Veerabraham has been given the responsibilities as additional in-charge of EO. TTD EO Dharma Reddy will be on leave for 12 days and likely to return to duty after the 2nd of next month. It is known that Anil Kumar Singhal worked as TTD EO in the past as well.