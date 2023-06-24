Anil Kumar slams Nara Lokesh, demands for discussion on irrigation projects

Former minister Anil Kumar Yadav gave a strong counter to TDP chief Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh for the latter's comments on him over the irrigation projects and development of the state saying that Lokesh should first ensure that he wins Mangalagiri seat and then go for the Padayatra.

Stating that Nara Lokesh cannot speak properly, Anil Kumar Yadav found fault with Lokesh's immature allegations against him and challenged the latter to come for a discussion



on the irrigation project. "Irrigation projects were neglected during Chandrababu's regime. While the previous government neglected the Somasila High-Level Canal, the YSRCP government resumed the works," Anil added.

On the other hand, MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy also expressed his anger against TDP and said that Lokesh Padayatra is a loss for TDP and opined that no matter how many padayatras one does, it is the YSRCP government that comes back. "Lokesh Padayatra is an utter flop," Adala said.