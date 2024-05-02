  • Menu
Eluru: 2nd phase randomisation of EVMs completed

District Collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh and General Election Observer Dr Krishna Kant Pathak participating in second phase randomisation process of EVM machines in Eluru on Wednesday

There are 1,744 polling stations under Eluru Lok Sabha constituency

Eluru : Many contesting candidates and their representatives attended the second phase randomisation process of EVM machines conducted in the presence of General Election Observer Dr Krishna Kant Pathak at Eluru Collectorate on Wednesday.

According to the guidelines set by the Election Commission, the process of randomisation of EVM machines was conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of representatives of political parties, said District Collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh. Randomisation of EVMs has been completed at the level of seven Assembly constituencies in Eluru district.

He said that 1,744 polling stations including one subsidiary polling station are available in Eluru Parliamentary constituency. Allotment of EVMs through centre-wise online randomisation process was completed in 286 polling stations in Nuzvid Assembly constituency, 284 in Polavaram (ST) Assembly constituency, 273 in Chintalapudi (SC) Assembly constituency, 239 in Kaikaluru Assembly constituency, 214 in Unguturu Assembly constituency and 213 in Eluru Assembly constituency.

District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, nodal officer K Venkateswara Rao, District NIC officer Sharma and others participated.

